WRIVE Has Arrived: P-Pop’s newest Force ready to take the stage

The Philippine pop landscape just got louder, bolder and more colorful with the official debut of WRIVE — a five-member boy group determined to carve out their own path in the competitive world of P-pop.

Composed of Matthew, Russu, Asi, Drei and Ishiro, WRIVE launched under Star Magic Spotlight on 17 July, transforming from Dream Maker hopefuls into full-fledged idols with a mission: to tell stories and take fans on emotional journeys through music.

Dreamers to debutants

WRIVE’s story began with the reality survival program Dream Maker, where each member faced challenges, rejections, and second chances. Today, those struggles fuel the unity and perseverance that define their group.

“Two years of training, rehearsals, and sacrifices led to this moment,” Drei shared, recalling the long preparation behind their debut. “We gave everything — time, effort, even resources. No one gave up.”

Even the group’s name, coined by Drei, reflects their journey: a fusion of “we” and “arrive.” “We arrived together, and now we’re here,” he explained.

Music that moves

WRIVE has already released three tracks that showcase their versatility: “Ooh La La,” a playful yet sensual debut penned by The Voice alum Jeremy G. and Star Music’s Alas; “Color Clash,” part of the Rainbow Rumble project; and “Señorita,” their latest single that blends swag and flirtatious charm.

Each release comes with striking visuals, particularly “Ooh La La,” featuring a vibrant and high-energy music video. “That’s something we’ll never forget because it was our very first MV as a group,” Russu said.

However, WRIVE insists that their music is more than just catchy hooks and flashy choreography. Their concept leans on genre-fluid storytelling — jumping across eras and sounds, from retro influences to futuristic beats. “We want people to travel through our songs, to feel different emotions with each track,” Ishiro explained.

Defining their identity

While P-pop continues to grow with groups like SB19 and BINI leading the wave, WRIVE sees their uniqueness in their foundation and bond.

“You can’t really separate where we came from,” Asi shared. “Our backgrounds — whether it’s boxing, BPO work, acting, dancing, or international roots — make us who we are. That’s our edge.”

Musically, the group embraces Pinoy hip-hop swagger, playful sexiness, and narrative-driven performances. Visually, they lean toward bold, streetwear-inspired styling. Together, these elements create a distinct WRIVE identity.

Inspirations and aspirations

When asked about dream collaborations, the group lights up. “Of course, our P-pop seniors like SB19,” Russu said. “But also, legends like Sir Gary Valenciano, and artists like Sarah Geronimo, Gloc-9, Ez Mil, BINI, Zack Tabudlo and Maki.”

For Ishiro, the ultimate sign of success would be performing alongside Sarah Geronimo. “You can really say you’ve made it when you finally get to collaborate with Ms. Sarah G,” he admitted.

Building a legacy

WRIVE’s fandom doesn’t have an official name yet, but they plan to involve fans in choosing one — an early sign of how they intend to build a community alongside their music.

Looking ahead, the group teased a full album release by the end of 2025, promising a rollercoaster of emotions for their listeners.

“We’ll make sure to be better every day. Every performance, we’ll give 150 percent,” Asi vowed.

For now, WRIVE is focused on cementing its place in the industry. “WRIVE is not just us — it’s a team of creatives and supporters who helped us get here,” Ishiro said. “This debut is only the beginning.”