Warwick Davis returns as Professor Filius Flitwick in 'Harry Potter' TV series

The HBO Original Harry Potter television series announced the return of Warwick Davis as Professor Filius Flitwick, a role he originated for the movie franchise.

The series has also cast the following roles: Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe and William Nash as Gregory Goyle.

Hogwarts also welcomes Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns and Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey.

Leigh Hill will portray the cunning goblin Griphook.

The Harry Potter television series is set for 2027 release.