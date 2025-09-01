Viral ‘dirty-fingering’ driver summoned by LTO

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has summoned the registered owner of a sports utility vehicle after its driver was seen in a viral video making an obscene hand gesture at another motorist.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza II said a show-cause order was issued to the vehicle’s owner to determine if he was the one driving the SUV during the incident. The owner is from Quezon City, and his identity has not been confirmed.

The video, which circulated on Facebook, showed the SUV driving on a solid double-yellow lane. The driver then got angry when a motorist appeared to block his path, confronting the driver before making a rude gesture. The SUV driver also threatened to exit his vehicle.

LTO investigators identified the owner through the license plate seen in the video.

“Verification from the LTO database disclosed that the motor vehicle was last registered on 22 February 2022, and has since not been renewed in violation of the compulsory registration requirement under Section 5 of Republic Act 4136,” Mendoza said.

The show-cause order also asks the owner to explain why he should not be penalized for an expired registration, reckless driving, disregarding traffic signs, obstruction of traffic and being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

The LTO has placed the SUV, a Mitsubishi Montero with license plate NFG9505, on alarm. Mendoza said once the driver’s identity is established, the driver’s license will be suspended for 90 days.