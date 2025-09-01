Veteran actor Pen Medina opens solo exhibit

Screen and stage veteran Pen Medina has taken a bold creative leap, unveiling his first solo art exhibition, Paikot-ikot Lang: Human Condiotion.ed (The Prelude), at the Gateway Art Gallery Studio in Araneta City, Cubao, Quezon City. The show runs from 30 August to 12 September, as part of the gallery’s 10th anniversary celebration.

Exploring the cycles of light and darkness, hope and despair, Medina presents his works as “unfinished,” prompting audiences to reflect on whether completion lies in the process itself. It features eight works in progress: EDSA Loop (Paikot-ikot Lang), Selfie, Insects 1, Insects 2, Nay…, Pepe’s Light, Pepe’s Fight, Walang Himala and Tattoed. The exhibit captures both the weight of human struggle and a spark of childlike wonder that defines his artistic vision.

Although best known as an acclaimed actor, Medina has a love for painting always had. “Although there was some slackening in the later years, I never really broke up with my first love; it was just that showbiz and family matters diminished the fervor,” he shares.

Recalling his childhood, Medina fondly remembers the beginnings of his passion: “I vaguely remember going at it practically every day. I must have done hundreds of pencil drawings and watercolors — most of them on Tatay’s scrap office paper. How I wish now for even just a single drawing saved as a witness to my budding first-love story.”

For Medina, this exhibit is not merely a showcase of his work but a fulfillment of a deeper calling. “I had not found a ‘from the heart and soul’ reason for a public exhibition, until I vowed to instead share my discoveries and sentiments through my first love. I had finally found a reason to show my works to the public,” he said.

The artist expresses his gratitude to God for allowing him to share his passion beyond acting. Paikot-ikot Lang: (Human Condition.ed) The Prelude serves as both personal milestone and philosophical meditation — an invitation for audiences to pause, reflect and perhaps glimpse meaning within the cycles of life and art.

The opening night was an emotional affair, with Medina expressing gratitude to his supporters just days after his birthday. Adding star power to the event were actors Coco Martin, Susan Africa and his son Ping Medina, who joined fellow artists and friends in celebrating this milestone.

Gateway Gallery, the art museum of Araneta City managed by the J. Amado Araneta Foundation, is located on the fifth floor of Gateway Tower. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with free admission.