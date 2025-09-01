Utah Valley University seals educational alliance with Benilde

Aimed at promoting educational development and cultural exchange, Utah Valley University (UVU) established a strategic partnership with the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), which was recently forged by the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two schools at Vatel Restaurant Manila.

UVU, the largest public university in the American state of Utah, is known for its dual-mission model. This merges the rigorous academic programs of a top-grade university with the vocational training opportunities of a community college.

The university has been designated as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization chair on Artificial Intelligence and Environmental Stewardship for Sustainable Futures.

The US-based institution was represented by Dr. Carl Canlas, an assistant professor of Information Systems and an advocate of ethical AI.