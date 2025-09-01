UB fuses banking talents, platforms

UnionBank has committed to elevating wealth management by combining the best people in wealth management with the best global platforms.

UnionBank Elite, the premier wealth management program of UnionBank, in partnership with UnionBank Financial Services and Insurance Brokerage Inc. (UFSI), recently hosted the 2025 Midyear Market Outlook event series, an exclusive gathering of clients, global investment experts and strategic partners to exchange meaningful insights and advance strategies.

Manoj Varma, UnionBank Consumer Banking Head, opened the event by highlighting the premier products and programs designed for the bank’s high-net-worth clients.

“We are able to create the most value for you, our clients. With this holistic strategy, the returns that you are seeing are consistently above most of the industry,” according to Varma.

Held at Makati Shangri-La, Solaire North and Radisson Blu Cebu, the event series, anchored on the theme “Navigating the Future: Your Wealth Compass”, equipped clients with insights to make informed decisions amid a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

Aligned financial strategies

The main program featured expert perspectives on market trends, portfolio resilience, systematic investments, and long-term opportunities from leading global investment firms BlackRock, PIMCO and ATRAM.

These sessions were designed to help clients align their financial strategies with their personal goals and values, empowering them to make informed decisions with clarity and confidence.

UnionBank also showcased its leadership in digital innovation through new and existing features of UnionBank Online.

Varma gave an exclusive preview of a first-in-market service, while Chief Marketing and Experience Officer Albert Cuadrante highlighted existing UnionBank Online features that can help clients manage their wealth and finances more easily and smartly.

This emphasizes the bank’s proactive commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its clients and delivering seamless, future-ready solutions.

“Our goal is to equip clients with the clarity and confidence to move forward,” UnionBank Wealth business head Therese Chan said.

“Whether through our Relationship Managers, our digital platforms, or our partnerships with global experts, UnionBank is here to help clients navigate their wealth journey with purpose.”