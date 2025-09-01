Trade groups hail Dizon’s posting

Business organizations hailed the appointment of Vivencio “Vince” Dizon as the new secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), expressing confidence that integrity and public trust will return to the agency amid the multi-billion corruption controversy surrounding flood control projects.

Dizon took his oath of office before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday morning, officially assuming his role as DPWH chief, replacing Manuel Bonoan, who resigned, Sunday.

“His tenure at DoTr was marked by accelerated infrastructure delivery, modernization of commuter systems through cashless integration, and swift enforcement of safety reforms — demonstrating a results-driven leadership style that prioritizes action over rhetoric,” said Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI) chairperson Beth Lee.

“This is precisely the kind of governance needed to restore integrity and accountability in DPWH, especially in light of recent anomalies in flood control projects,” she added.

Lee, who heads the country’s largest alliance of manufacturers, said FPI affirms that locally made and sourced inputs — such as steel, cement, among other critical materials — are available and produced in compliance with Philippine National Standards.

“We urge contractors and project implementers to prioritize domestic products to support local industry, ensure quality, and maximize economic impact. Substandard materials don’t just crack infrastructure — they fracture the supply chain. They weaken structural integrity, undercut compliant producers, and open the door to procurement corruption. Smuggled or poorly regulated inputs distort the market, reward bad actors, and leave communities exposed to risk,” according to Lee.

Moreover, she said FPI looks forward to working with Dizon in advancing higher technical standards, transparent procurement systems, and a public infrastructure program that is resilient, inclusive, and built on trust.

“The way forward must include independent monitoring, digital traceability, and full public disclosure of project specifications and supplier compliance — so that every structure built reflects not just progress, but integrity,” Lee maintained.

PCCI surprised

Meanwhile, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) president Enunina Mangio said they were surprised to see Bonoan step down, given his steadfast leadership in steering the country’s critical infrastructure portfolio.

“We thank him for his service. At the same time, we welcome the appointment of the former Transportation Secretary and BCDA head, Dizon, to this vital position. (He) has a solid track record. As president and CEO of the BCDA and as the implementing lead for the ‘Build, Build, Build’ program, he demonstrated a strong capacity for driving large-scale, complex infrastructure projects from conception to completion. In his brief stint as DOTr Secretary, he showed his capability to deliver excellent service and restore public confidence,” Mangio said in a statement.