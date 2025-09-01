Tampakan banlas site raided

TAMPAKAN, South Cotabato — Authorities arrested one suspect while two others escaped during a major crackdown on illegal hydraulic mining, or banlas, at the tri-boundary of barangays Pulabato, Danlag and Tablu on Saturday.

The operation, led by Mayor Leonard Escobillo and South Cotabato Police Provincial Director PCol. Samuel Cadungon, was carried out by combined forces of the provincial police, 1st PMFC, 1205th RMFB-12, Tampakan Police, MDRRMO-Tampakan, MENRO, barangay officials, and the 39th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army.

Police said one suspect attempted to escape but fell into a ravine, sustaining injuries before being caught. Two others fled but have been identified.

Confiscated from the site were mining tools such as shovels, hammers, sharpened steel, large hoses, plastic pipes, a sluice box, fishing nets and radio devices. Makeshift bunkhouses used by the miners were also dismantled.

Mayor Escobillo warned operators and financiers of banlas against persisting with the destructive practice, stressing its severe environmental impact. He urged residents to stay vigilant and report illegal mining activities.

Also joining the raid were board member and Pulabato barangay captain Neil Escobillo, Pulabato kagawad Jerry Labustro, Jenilo Doc, Ronaldo Calanao and Councilor Mikel Escobillo.