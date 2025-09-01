Suspect in Pasay robbery-rape of 13 massage therapists nabbed in Albay

One of the suspects in the robbery-rape incident involving 13 massage therapists in Pasay City has been arrested in Legazpi City, Albay.

Pasay police chief Col. Joselito De Sesto said in a press conference Monday that the suspect, a 23-year-old identified only by the alias “Jared,” was caught in Legazpi.

He denied involvement, claiming he had traveled for a billiards tournament and was at his home on Edang Street, Pasay City, on the night of August 29 when the crime occurred.

Authorities discovered that Jared previously had a relationship with one of the victims.

De Sesto clarified that Jared was not among those who raped two of the 13 victims. The suspect believed to have committed the rape remains at large and is being tracked in Tagaytay.

Police also revealed that the other suspect has a prior record for illegal drug possession and was previously found with about 33 grams of marijuana.

Authorities said the crime was carried out in conspiracy, noting that there are no “prime suspects.” Both suspects will face charges of robbery and rape.