Stallions barge into QF

Stallion Laguna FC made history as it became the first Filipino football squad to advance to the quarterfinal of the AFC Women’s Champions League.

The Stallions made the cut after being one of the best second-place teams in the competition after finishing the group stages with a 2-0-1 win-draw-loss record with a goal difference of +16.

Stallion joins ISPE FC of Myanmar, Ho Chi Minh City FC of Vietnam, Bam Khatoon FC of Iran, Suwon FC of South Korea, Tokyo Verdy Beleza of Japan, last season’s finalist Melbourne FC of Australia and defending champion Wuhan Jiangda FC of China.

The draw will be on 11 September with the knockout stages taking place on 11 November.

Stallion is coming off a 1-3 loss to ISPE last Sunday at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar.

The reigning PFF Women's Cup champion actually got an early 1-0 lead after Mckenna Davidson fired a screamer in the 13th minute.

But by the second half, the Burmese club struck back as Lin Sandar scored an equalizer in the 51st minute via an assist from Myint Mo Lin.

San Thaw Thaw then made it 2-1 for ISPE in the 79th after converting a header.

Marlar Tun Khin sealed the deal for ISPE in the 90th minute with a tap-in goal.

The Stallions had two impressive victories going into the match with the Burmese club.