Sean Go confronts the monumental in homecoming exhibition

Following acclaimed exhibitions in Japan, the United States and across Europe, Filipino contemporary artist Sean Go returns to Asia with his highly anticipated solo show Colossus, opening on 6 September at León Gallery International in Makati. This groundbreaking exhibition takes audiences on a profound journey into the heart of what it means to be small, to be overwhelmed, and to stand in awe of forces larger than ourselves.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve been fascinated by scale,” Go reflects. “It shaped my childhood — the towering T-Rex in Jurassic Park, the sheer force of Godzilla and King Kong smashing through cityscapes, and the epic battles staged on the simple grids of Battleship and Snakes and Ladders. These weren’t just stories; they were ways of understanding my place in a world that often felt too big to grasp.”

Colossus is Go’s most ambitious attempt yet to bring that feeling to life. The exhibition features monumental works reaching up to seven feet in height and nine feet across, each piece standing as a tribute to the giants that have captivated audiences for generations. More than mere recreation, Go strives to capture the essence of scale itself — the overwhelming presence that compels viewers to crane their necks and feel truly small.

At the core of the exhibition is an innovative construction approach. Using a fusion of traditional and new media, each sculpture is crafted from 3D-printed components with the technical assistance of Go’s brother, Mark. Far from smooth or polished, the surfaces are deliberately rough, resembling intricate micromachines — tiny, interlocking parts that suggest both immense complexity and immense power.