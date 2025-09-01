SC: Court work to continue despite weather suspension

Due to inclement weather, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority suspended on Monday, 1 September 2025, the Expanded Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) or expanded number coding scheme.

The MMDA is implementing the UVVRP from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays to Fridays except holidays.

Certain vehicles are prohibited on Metro Manila roads depending on the last digit on their license plates: 1 and 2 (Mondays), 3 and 4 (Tuesdays), 5 and 6 (Wednesdays), 7 and 8 (Thursdays), and 9 and 0 (Fridays).

Those exempted from the number coding scheme are public utility vehicles, transport network vehicle services (TNVS), motorcycles, garbage trucks, government-marked vehicles, fuel trucks, media-marked vehicles, firetrucks, ambulances, and vehicles carrying perishable and/or essential goods.

Motorists are reminded by the agency to be careful with their driving and to make sure they are updated on weather reports.

Classes and government work were also suspended for Monday, 1 September 2025, due to the inclement weather as announced by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).