SC appoints Gomez-Estoesta as new court administrator

Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Ma. Theresa Dolores Gomez-Estoesta has been appointed the new court administrator of the Supreme Court. She took her oath on Monday before Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo at the SC Session Hall in Manila.

Gomez-Estoesta succeeds Raul Villanueva, who was recently elevated to the High Tribunal.

With 34 years of government service behind her, Gomez-Estoesta began her legal career in 1991 as a Solicitor at the Office of the Solicitor General. She joined the judiciary as Presiding Judge of the Manila Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 6 in 2002, before being promoted to the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 7 in 2006. In 2014, she was appointed to the Sandiganbayan, where she chaired the Seventh Division.

She has received multiple awards for judicial excellence, including Most Outstanding Judge for First-Level Courts and Best Decision in Criminal Cases in 2005, and the Chief Justice Cayetano Arellano Award for Most Outstanding Judge for Second-Level Courts in 2012.

A law professor at the Ateneo de Manila University since 2015, she also lectures at the Philippine Judicial Academy and served as a bar examiner for the 2024 bar. She obtained her law degree at the Ateneo and graduated cum laude in Political Science from De La Salle University.