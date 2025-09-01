Sarah Discaya insists all her luxury cars bought locally

Flood control contractor Sarah Discaya on Monday, 1 September, insisted that all her luxury cars were brought locally.

During the Senate Blue Ribbon hearing, Discaya admitted to owning 28 luxury cars, all of which she acquired with only two importer-dealers, namely AutoArt Models and Frebel Enterprises, contradicting her previous statement in a vlog that she allegedly has over 40 luxury cars and some of them are imported.

"I have four kids that use [them] all the time," Discaya said, adding that the earlier count included company vehicles assigned to employees.

Meanwhile, Senator Tito Sotto pointed out that one of their importer-dealers is involved in smuggling.

"The Frebel Enterprises are the ones that the Bureau of Customs is charging for its smuggled Bugatti, Chiron. Its vehicles are all smuggled. Undeclared Mercedes-Benz, Porsche Boxster, whatever, in 2022. In 2024, there were two Bugattis," Sotto said.

Discaya-linked firms were among 15 contractors that cornered P100 billion or 20 percent of the entire P545-billion flood control projects across the country, as revealed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in August.