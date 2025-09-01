Rhen Escaño takes a swipe at corrupt public officials

As the heat is on the controversial multi-million projects entered into by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), actress Rhen Escaño made a direct jab at corrupt public officials on her X account.

"DPWH palang yan. Wala pang SSS, GSIS, DepEd, Custom, BIR, PhilHealth, PCSO, DAR etc. Staying silent only protects those who fail us. Normalize calling out corrupt politicians and their families who shamelessly flaunt our tax money. Ask. Demand. Fight," she scathingly wrote.

Her tweet has gained 16.5K reposts and 832K views.