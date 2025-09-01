Requinto crushes foe to submission

DAVAO CITY — Japeth Requinto of Rush Gym Tagum secured a massive victory as he dominated Bambam Thounaojam on India in a grueling mixed martial arts (MMA) war at the RFL 3: Rise of Heroes at the Immanuel School of Davao gymnasium here.

Requinto masterfully locked his Indian foe in a fight-ending submission in the third round of their scheduled five-round bout to secure the victory and cement his status as a rising star.

Under the expert guidance of Coach Jay Verdadero, the Rush Gym Tagum standout weathered the storm and proved that Filipino martial arts is a world-class force.

“It was a good fight. In the first two rounds, I was trying to test his strength then finally I got him in the third,” said the 20-year-old Requinto in Filipino as he now sports a 6-2 win-loss record.

“This victory isn't just a win for a fighter; it's a monumental triumph for the entire nation.”