Remulla rejects P500M intel fund

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Monday disclosed that he declined a P500 million intelligence fund included in the DILG’s 2025 budget.

Speaking at a press conference at the Quezon City Reception House in New Manila — formerly Boracay Mansion and the Office of the Vice President under Leni Robredo, now rented as the DILG office — Remulla said he immediately refused the fund upon noticing it and instructed DILG officials to remove it from the 2026 budget proposal.

“Anything that is not in the President’s NEP (National Expenditure Program), I refused to have it,” Remulla said in a mix of Filipino and English.

He also flagged a separate allocation of about P1 billion intended to procure light amphibian vehicles for use in Region 5. “All of this is not needed [by the Department]. Mostly office work lang kami,” he explained, noting the presence of lobbyists embedded in the agency.

Remulla likened the proposed intelligence fund and vehicle procurement to the controversial P8-billion firearms deal hidden in the Philippine National Police’s 2026 budget, which has been cited as a reason for the ouster of former PNP Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III.

“Aside from the fact that we [DILG] don’t have the technical capability to assess those firearms, pinasa ko ke [then Chief PNP] Torre, who agreed twice with me,” Remulla said, emphasizing that some groups have misused documents to suggest a rift between him and Torre.

He branded reports and social media posts on the issue as “all fake news.” Asked if he remains in good terms with Torre, Remulla said, “We text each other.”

He also reiterated that Torre “has not done anything wrong. In fact, he has done big with the PNP.”

Remulla added that he instructed new PNP Chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. to continue the five-minute response time policy for police operations.

The DILG clarified in a statement: “There are allegations the reorganization at the Philippine National Police was due to Gen. Nicolas Torre’s refusal to carry out the supposed instructions of Secretary Jonvic Remulla to purchase firearms. This claim is false.” The department stressed that the P8-billion firearms issue was neither pursued nor the reason for Torre’s removal.