Regional most wanted nabbed in Antipolo

Operatives of the Antipolo Component City Police Station’s tracker team arrested a regional-level most wanted person during a manhunt operation in Antipolo City on Sunday afternoon.

The suspect, identified only by the alias Cury, 40, and a resident of Barangay San Jose, Antipolo City, was apprehended by virtue of arrest warrants issued by Parañaque City Regional Trial Court Branches 274 and 258 for six counts of syndicated estafa, with no bail recommended.

He is currently detained at the Antipolo Component City Police Station custodial facility as authorities prepare the return of the warrant to the issuing court.