Redefining the Metro: From blueprint to reality

Most emerging cities follow growth, but Villar City writes the blueprint.

This 3,500-hectare megacity breaks from Metro Manila’s usual urban playbook with a vision that is both ambitious and deliberate. Its strength lies not just in scale, but in how it weaves together the economy, environment, and everyday life, shifting where and how the metro grows.

More than a development, Villar City is quietly redrawing the map of Metro Manila’s future, as it rises to become its new center of gravity.

Shaping new realities

Foundational milestones such as Portofino Heights (2002) and Evia Lifestyle Mall (2012) laid the groundwork, but the vision’s full magnitude became clear in 2023 with the official launch of Villar City.