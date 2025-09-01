PSC, DENR team up for physical fitness

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) are set to arrive on a blueprint that transforms the Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center in Quezon City into a vibrant and multi-purpose space for recreation and physical fitness.

During a meeting on 28 August, PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio and DENR Secretary Raphael Lotilla underscored their shared vision of revitalizing the area, positioning it as a safe and accessible venue for active lifestyles in the country’s largest city.

The park is ideal for the development of various sports facilities, including a skateboarding park, wushu and sports climbing areas, rowing lanes and canoe-kayak paddling zones in the lagoon, biker and pedestrian-friendly spaces, among others.

“When we open the track ovals of Rizal Memorial, Philsports, and Baguio City, we realized the citizen's basic need is safe space, where they can walk,” Gregorio said.

Within Quezon City, there are already several places where people can be active, such as the Quezon Memorial Circle, University of the Philippines Academic Oval, and Tomas Morato Avenue during the LGU's "Car-Free, Care-Free Sundays."

The construction of additional fitness and recreational spaces is set to be a game-changer for the widely populated Quezon City and other nearby cities within the Metro. These new spaces will also contribute to making the city's streets more pedestrian-friendly, especially with the planned Elevated Landscape Promenade connecting the Wildlife Center to the main area of Quezon Memorial Circle.