PNP downplays China’s security alert, cites decline in Phl crime rate

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday downplayed China’s recent security advisory warning its nationals of rising crime in the Philippines, asserting that the country’s overall crime rate has actually declined over the past year.

In a press briefing, PNP Public Information Chief Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño presented comparative data showing a decrease in nationwide crime incidents from 26,969 cases recorded between January and August 2024 to 22,519 in the same period of 2025.

This reflects a 16.15 percent drop, or 4,450 fewer reported criminal cases, he added.

“Hindi po lumalala ang crime situation natin dito sa Pilipinas (The crime rate in the Philippines is not worsening),” Tuaño said, reassuring the public that the peace and order situation remains under control.

The PNP official, however, acknowledged recent incidents that may have contributed to the advisory, particularly 21 kidnapping cases involving Chinese nationals from July to August 2025. Notably, these incidents reportedly involved Chinese nationals victimizing fellow Chinese.

The advisory, released by the Chinese Embassy in Manila on Sunday evening, August 31, claimed that “public security in the Philippines has been worsening,” citing an alleged increase in crimes targeting Chinese nationals.

Beijing urged Chinese citizens in the country to remain cautious, avoid high-risk areas, and assess security risks before planning trips to the Philippines.

Without disregarding the Chinese embassy’s security concerns, Tuaño said PNP Acting Chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez has already ordered the force to coordinate with the Chinese embassy to determine the basis of Beijing’s crime alert.

“Nag-utos po si PNP Chief na makipag-ugnayan sa Chinese embassy pang alamin ang eksaktong hinaing na lama ng kanilang [advisory] publication (The PNP Chief has instructed to coordinate with the Chinese embassy to look into the specifics of their advisory),” he said.

Tuaño noted that the police force continues to monitor and act on crimes affecting both locals and foreigners.

The PNP assured that diplomatic and law enforcement channels remain open to coordinate on safety concerns involving foreign nationals.

Meanwhile, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) also pushed back against China’s advisory, calling the statement an unfair and inaccurate portrayal of the country’s security situation.

In a statement on Monday, the DFA said the warning “mischaracterizes the situation in the Philippines” and emphasized that the Philippine government continues to address security concerns, including those involving Chinese nationals.

“Instances of crimes reported or known to law enforcement authorities, including those perpetrated by Chinese nationals against their compatriots, are being vigorously addressed by relevant law enforcement authorities,” the DFA said.

The DFA also highlighted ongoing diplomatic efforts, referencing the 9th Philippines-China Joint Consular Consultation Meeting, held in July 2025 in Beijing, where both sides “discussed concerns and measures, and expressed readiness to deepen law enforcement cooperation.”

The DFA emphasized the Philippines’ commitment to constructively engaging with China on issues of mutual concern, despite the heightened bilateral tensions of recent weeks.