PNP downplays China’s ‘security alert’

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday refuted a security advisory from the Chinese embassy, which warned its nationals of rising crime, by asserting that the country’s overall crime rate has declined over the past year.

PNP Public Information chief Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño said that from January to August 2025, a total of 22,519 crimes were reported — a 16.15 percent decrease from the 26,969 cases recorded during the same period in 2024.

“The crime situation in the Philippines is not worsening,” Tuaño said, adding that peace and order remains under control.

He acknowledged that recent incidents may have contributed to the advisory, citing 21 kidnapping cases involving Chinese nationals from July to August 2025. Tuaño said these incidents reportedly involved Chinese nationals victimizing their compatriots.

To recall, the Chinese embassy’s advisory — released Sunday evening — claimed that “public security in the Philippines has been worsening,” citing an alleged increase in crimes targeting Chinese nationals.

Beijing also urged its citizens in the Philippines to be cautious, avoid high-risk areas and assess security risks before traveling.

In line with this, Tuaño said acting PNP chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez has ordered the force to coordinate with the Chinese embassy to determine the basis of the alert.

Separately, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) also pushed back against the advisory, calling it an “unfair and inaccurate” portrayal of the country’s security situation.

In a statement, the DFA said the warning “mischaracterizes the situation in the Philippines” and emphasized that the government is actively addressing security concerns, including those involving Chinese nationals.

“Instances of crimes reported or known to law enforcement authorities, including those perpetrated by Chinese nationals against their compatriots, are being vigorously addressed,” the DFA stated.

The DFA highlighted ongoing diplomatic efforts, including a July 2025 meeting in Beijing where both countries “discussed concerns and measures, and expressed readiness to deepen law enforcement cooperation.”

The Chinese advisory is the latest in a series of public disputes between Manila and Beijing, with tensions heightened by issues in the West Philippine Sea and Taiwan.