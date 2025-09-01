Perfect melody

NEW YORK (AFP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic motored into the quarterfinals of the US Open on Sunday while reigning women's champion Aryna Sabalenka kept her title defense firmly on track.

Spanish second seed Alcaraz and tennis icon Djokovic — who are on course to meet in the semifinals — both recorded straight-sets wins on the Arthur Ashe Stadium main court.

Five-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz overpowered France's Arthur Rinderknech 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 6-4 and has not dropped a set to date at the championships.

"I think my style of tennis suits pretty well the energy here in New York," the 22-year-old said.

"The energy is special playing the day session, playing the night session. It doesn't matter, people are always there. I love it and I think that's why I play my best tennis here," he added.

Alcaraz will face Czech 20th seed Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Lehecka reached the Last Eight of a Grand Slam for only the second time after battling past veteran Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, winning 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

Djokovic, 38, continued his latest bid for a record 25th Grand Slam singles title with a brisk 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 defeat of unseeded German Jan-Lennard Struff.

"It definitely helps if you serve well. I think I had a great serving performance last round and also tonight," Djokovic said. "That helps make it easier on the court."

Djokovic faces a quarterfinal on Tuesday against fourth seed Taylor Fritz, the lone American man left in the draw.

Fritz sprinted into the Last Eight with a brisk 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 defeat of the Czech Republic's Tomas Machac in one hour and 38 minutes.

Fritz is carrying hopes of first US men's Grand Slam champion since Andy Roddick in 2003 following the exits of fellow seeds Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe.

But Fritz will head into his quarter-final against Djokovic with history stacked against him. Djokovic has won all 10 of their past meetings, including a 2023 quarterfinal win at the US Open.

"I think the first, almost like seven or eight times I played him, I probably just wasn't a good enough player to really have that much of a chance," Fritz said.

"I think only the last couple times we've played I think I've been this just better player that can, you know, I'd say compete and have chances."

In the women's draw, Sabalenka never looked troubled in a 6-1, 6-4 defeat of Moldova-born Spaniard Cristina Bucsa, ranked 95th in the world.

Sabalenka has now reached the quarter-finals or better at 12 straight Grand Slam tournaments, a consistency she attributes to striking a balance in her life on and off the court.

"I'm super proud, I think that's an incredible achievement," Sabalenka said.