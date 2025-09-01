Perez Hilton demands 'freedom of the press' amid Blake Lively subpoena

Perez Hilton is comparing his battle with actress Blake Lively as a real-life case of David vs Goliath.

On 2 September, Hilton appeared in a Las Vegas court via a subpoena by Lively. Her legal team is demanding that the celebrity journalist hand over private sources and documents related to her contentious battle against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

"I was not paid by anyone to speak negatively about Blake Lively, I was not told to speak negatively about her, I was not promised any favors or discounts or anything," Hilton clarified.

Hilton has filed a counter move, asserting his rights under Nevada's Shield Law and First Amendment.

"As a journalist, I will continue to protect my sources," he added.

Meanwhile, Lively is officially returning for her first acting role in Lionsgate's The Survival List.