Perez Hilton demands 'freedom of the press' amid Blake Lively subpoena

Media personality Perez Hilton.
Media personality Perez Hilton. Photograph courtesy of Yahoo Entertainment
Published on

Perez Hilton is comparing his battle with actress Blake Lively as a real-life case of David vs Goliath.

On 2 September, Hilton appeared in a Las Vegas court via a subpoena by Lively. Her legal team is demanding that the celebrity journalist hand over private sources and documents related to her contentious battle against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

"I was not paid by anyone to speak negatively about Blake Lively, I was not told to speak negatively about her, I was not promised any favors or discounts or anything," Hilton clarified.

Hilton has filed a counter move, asserting his rights under Nevada's Shield Law and First Amendment.

"As a journalist, I will continue to protect my sources," he added.

Meanwhile, Lively is officially returning for her first acting role in Lionsgate's The Survival List.

