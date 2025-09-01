Pangilinan backs Dizon's appointment at DPWH

Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan became the latest lawmaker to back the appointment of Secretary Vince Dizon as the head of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

In a statement on Monday, 1 September, Pangilinan assured Dizon that the Senate is his partner and is ready to help him.

Dizon took oath before President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. as DPWH chief, replacing Sec. Manuel Bonoan.

"We have seen that you are hands-on with mobility issues in Metro Manila. You walked along EDSA. You saw there were no sidewalks. You experienced being overwhelmed by the rush of cars. You now have empathy for the ultimate audience--or, according to PNoy, our boss--the Filipino people," Pangilinan said.

"It seems that you also have a systems approach to problems in government service, which you can apply to public works and highways," he added.

As he takes office as the new head of the DPWH, the senator said he wishes Dizon "more persistence, consistency, and political will."

On Monday, Dizon said he would order the courtesy resignation of DPWH officials, including undersecretaries, assistant secretaries, division heads, and district engineers nationwide.

Dizon also said that he would impose a "lifetime blacklisting" on contractors responsible for ghost and substandard infrastructure projects.

He added that an independent commission would lead the probe and filing of cases against officials and individuals involved in the anomalous flood control projects across the country.