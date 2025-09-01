Pampanga dike collapses, houses at risk of being swept

Sta. Ana, Pampanga – Several houses along Matubig Creek in Barangay San Agustin are at risk of being swept away after a portion of the earth dike collapsed on Monday morning.

During an inspection of the area, Mayor Dinan Lubang said the floodgate is congested with garbage, forcing the creek’s water to swell and eventually causing the dike to give way. He added that at least three barangays are experiencing flooding.

The mayor has requested assistance from national government agencies, including the National Irrigation Administration and the Department of Public Works and Highways, to help control the swelling river and prevent further dike collapse.

Some residents have evacuated their homes out of fear of being swept away, while farmers hope the situation will be addressed to prevent overflow onto their farmlands.

Barangay officials, personnel, and some residents are working to clear the clogged floodgates, allowing water to flow freely into the creek and reducing the risk of further flooding.