OWWA to launch free health, medicine programs

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) is set to roll out new health initiatives, including free diagnostic services and medicines for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families.

OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan in an ambush interview on Monday said the plan includes free diagnostics in partnership with the Office of the First Lady, Office of the President, along with PhilHealth’s Yakap Program for medicines and other benefits.

Caunan said medical assistance are among those most requested by OFWs.

“Many are asking for help with repatriation, but the number one request of our OFWs is medicine and hospitalization, and they go to OWWA for that,” Caunan said.

She added that while current programs are under PhilHealth, the Department of Health, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development, OWWA will partner with these agencies to make the services accessible to OFWs.

The said initiatives will be initially launched in Metro Manila, with expansions eyed across the 17 regional offices of OWWA. The agency is set to meet with PhilHealth next week.

In other developments, OWWA has also showcased new amenities at its OFW lounge, including the resting area with bunk beds, massage chairs, and a shower area for workers stranded by flight cancellations

Stalls in cooperation with OFW hospitals for first aid and blood pressure checks are also underway in the facility.

Caunan added that the Terminal 1 OFW Lounge which was temporarily closed for renovation will soon reopen. She stressed her disappointment on the condition of the lounge in Terminal 1 prior its renovation.