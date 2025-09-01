OWWA eyes free health, medicine programs

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) is set to launch new health initiatives, including free diagnostic services and medicine for overseas Filipino workers and their families.

OWWA administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan said Monday the program will partner with the Office of the First Lady and the Office of the President for free diagnostics. It will also work with PhilHealth’s Yakap Program for medicine and other benefits.

Caunan said medical assistance is the most common request from overseas Filipino workers.

“Many are asking for help with repatriation, but the number one request of our OFWs is medicine and hospitalization, and they go to OWWA for that,” Caunan said.

While programs are currently run by PhilHealth, the Department of Health and the Department of Social Welfare and Development, OWWA plans to partner with these agencies to make services more accessible to workers.

The initiatives will initially be launched in Metro Manila, with plans to expand to OWWA’s 17 regional offices. The agency is set to meet with PhilHealth next week.

In other developments, OWWA showcased new amenities at its OFW lounge, including a resting area with bunk beds, massage chairs and a shower area for workers stranded by flight cancellations.