Photos

OFW Lounge now open at NAIA T3

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan tours the media around the newly renovated OFW Lounge at NAIA Terminal 3 on Monday, 1 September 2025. The revamped lounge for OFWs features multiple charging stations, complimentary drinks and snacks, an air-conditioned "business class" area for comfort, and a dedicated staff to maintain cleanliness and organization. OFWs facing delayed or missed flights will also have access to hotel-quality rooms, complete with massage chairs and bathrooms while they wait for their rescheduled flights.
Photograph by John Carlo Magallon for DAILY TRIBUNE
