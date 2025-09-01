Nueva Vizcaya village opposes British mining exploration

A village council in Dupax del Norte, Nueva Vizcaya, on Monday declared its opposition to a proposed mining exploration by a subsidiary of Britain’s Metals Exploration Plc., citing threats to the community’s environment and livelihood.

The barangay council of Oyao, a farming community in Dupax del Norte, voted to oppose the exploration by Woggle Corp., a local affiliate of Metals Exploration Plc. and operator of the nearby Runruno gold mine.

"Let it be clear: we oppose only those activities that exploit and destroy—those that compromise our environment, health, culture, and livelihood," the council said in a statement sent to the Daily Tribune.

“We, the Punong Barangay, the Barangay Kagawads, and the ex-officio member [SK chairman], unanimously and firmly declare our opposition to any form of mining exploration or mining activities within the territorial jurisdiction of Barangay Oyao. Rest assured that we are fulfilling our sworn duties and responsibilities as mandated by Republic Act No. 7160, otherwise known as the Local Government Code of 1991,” the council added.

Citing Section 16 of RA 7160, the council emphasized that it is the duty of every local government unit—including the barangay—to ensure and promote the right of its inhabitants to a balanced ecology, health, safety, and general welfare.

“Mining exploration poses imminent threats of environmental degradation, water contamination, and destruction of agricultural lands, which are vital to our survival and livelihood,” the council said.

It also cited the 1987 Philippine Constitution, which guarantees the right to a "balanced and healthful ecology," and the Local Government Code of 1991, which requires prior consultation for such projects.

Metals Exploration was granted an exploration license by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) on August 7 for a 3,100-hectare area in Dupax del Norte, targeting gold and copper deposits. The company plans to use its existing Runruno ore processing plant to handle any extracted ore.

Woggle Corp., a unit of Metals Exploration and the Runruno mine operator FCF Minerals Corp., had requested a certificate of consultation from the Oyao council—a requirement under its exploration permit. However, in an August 25 letter to Woggle Corp. president Lorne Harvey, the barangay council denied the request, saying no genuine consultation had been conducted.

Barangay Oyao Chairman Junior Taligan said the August 15 meeting was only an "information and education campaign"—not a valid public consultation.

"A valid public consultation requires the presence and active participation of barangay officials, community members... and all stakeholders, where the voices, concerns, and opposition of the people are openly heard and documented," the council said, adding that none of these requirements were met.

The opposition from Barangay Oyao adds to the growing resistance against mining in Nueva Vizcaya, a province known as a vital watershed that supplies water to the Cagayan Valley.

Nueva Vizcaya is already home to two large-scale mining operations: OceanaGold Corp. in Didipio and FCF Minerals Corp. in Runruno.

Metals Exploration CEO Darren Bowden previously said the company remains confident in the potential of its new project.

"We have a great opportunity to quickly unlock value from the Dupax del Norte project and hopefully extend the ore processing operations at Runruno," he said.