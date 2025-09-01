New Manila Sacramento library breaks ground

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso and Vice Mayor Chi Atienza led a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for the new Manila Sacramento Library and multi-purpose building in Paco.

The nine-month construction project will create a space for both students and senior citizens. The library will offer students virtual books and digital resources, providing an alternative to loitering on the streets. For senior citizens, the building will have dedicated spaces for them to gather.

“Even though we are already so tight in budget, as long as it is for the good of our constituency, I will push for the construction of the said good projects,” Domagoso said.

The ceremony was also attended by Manila City Library OIC Mylene Villanueva, Rep. William Irwin Tieng and several local officials.