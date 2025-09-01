Nartatez affirmed as acting PNP chief, police reshuffle set

The National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) has formally affirmed the designation of Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. as Acting Chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) through Resolution No. 2025-0552.

The affirmation followed the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., carried out by Interior and Local Government Secretary Juanito Victor C. Remulla, via PNP General Orders Number NHQ-GO-DES-2025-4316 dated 26 August 2025. The order officially designated PLTGEN. Nartatez as Acting Chief of the PNP.

NAPOLCOM explained that the designation was necessary because former PNP Chief P/Gen. Nicolas D. Torre III, though relieved from his post, continues to hold the rank of Police General — a rank that by law can only be vested in a single officer at a time.

In its resolution adopted on 27 August 2025, the Commission affirmed that PLTGEN. Nartatez, as Acting Chief, is fully vested with legal authority to exercise and discharge all powers, prerogatives, and responsibilities of the Chief of the PNP. This includes the functions provided under Section 26 of Republic Act No. 6975, as amended, also known as the “Department of the Interior and Local Government Act of 1990.”

“This move underscores NAPOLCOM’s constitutional mandate to administer and control the PNP and ensures the continuity of leadership at the helm of the national police force,” NAPOLCOM Vice Chairperson and Executive Officer Rafael Vicente R. Calinisan said.

NAPOLCOM En Banc also confirmed the designation, assignment, and reassignment of several Police Commissioned Officers to key third-level positions in the PNP. In its 1 September 2025 session, the Commission discussed and approved modifications in the designation of selected officials in the exigency of service.

Under Resolution No. 2025-0558, the following officers were confirmed in their respective posts:

P/Lt. Gen. Bernard M. Banac as Acting Deputy Chief for Administration

P/Maj. Gen. Robert Alexander A. Morico II as Acting Director, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)

P/Maj. Gen. Anthony A. Aberin as Regional Director, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO)

P/Brig. Gen. Christopher N. Abrahano as OIC Commander, APC Visayas

P/Brig. Gen. Paul Kenneth T. Lucas as Regional Director, Police Regional Office 4A (CALABARZON)

P/Brig. Gen. Jack L. Wanky as Deputy Regional Director for Administration, NCRPO

P/Brig. Gen. Romeo J. Macapaz at the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit

P/Brig. Gen. Arnold P. Ardiente as Regional Director, Police Regional Office 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN)

P/Brig. Gen. William M. Segun at the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit

P/Col. Hansel M. Marantan as Acting Director, Highway Patrol Group (HPG)

P/Col. Jonathan Abella as Acting Director, Explosives and Ordnance Disposal (EOD) K9 Group

P/Col. Arnold A. Rosero as Deputy Director for Administration, EOD K9 Group

The resolution was signed by DILG Secretary Juanito Victor C. Remulla, Ex-Officio Chairperson of NAPOLCOM, along with Commissioner Rafael Vicente R. Calinisan, Vice Chairperson and Executive Officer, Commissioners Ricardo P. Bernabe III, Beatrice Aurora A. Vega-Cancio, Josephus G. Angan, and PLTGEN. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., Ex-Officio Commissioner.

NAPOLCOM emphasized that this round of appointments reflects its continuing exercise of control over the PNP to ensure strong leadership, efficient command, and effective law enforcement nationwide.