Meralco technician slay suspect surrenders

Authorities reported that a man suspected of shooting a Meralco technician last week surrendered on Monday.

According to Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla, local officials in Cavite worked with police to track down the suspect.

“It was the mayor and the governor who pursued the case with the barangay authorities to locate the suspect,” Remulla said. “Today we turn over the suspect through the PNP and we consider this a crime solved situation.”

Police Lt. Col. Regino Oñate, chief of the Dasmariñas police, said a road rage incident was the motive for the crime. He said the victim followed the suspect, and a confrontation escalated into the shooting.

Police had previously recovered the vehicle used by the suspect on Friday, which led to his identification. The suspect, who works as a driver for an unidentified person in Dasmariñas, is now in police custody and faces a murder charge.

Remulla credited the collaboration between local government and police for the swift resolution.

“If the local government and the PNP work together, we can solve many problems,” he said.

Meantime, Meralco’s vice president for Corporate Communications Joe Zaldarriaga expressed gratitude to Remulla and the police for the arrest.

“We hope that this development will expedite the progress of the case and the trial, so that the suspect may be held accountable under the law,” Zaldarriaga said.