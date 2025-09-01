Marikina police chief ‘administratively’ relieved amid sex offense probe — PNP

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday confirmed that Marikina City Police Chief has been administratively relieved from his post pending an investigation into the alleged sexual offenses committed by two male police officers against their female colleague.

Eastern Police District (EPD) Director Brig. Gen. Aden Lagradante noted that Police Col. Geoffrey Fernandez is under investigation to determine whether he failed in his duties and responsibilities in supervising his personnel.

“The investigation will be extensive,” Lagradante told reporters in a press conference at the Camp Crame in Quezon City.

He noted that the relief order will also cover other members of the unit, including the suspects’ team leaders, chief supervisor, sector commander, station commander, and even the Women and Children Protection Desk.

The substation commander of the suspects has also been administratively relieved.

“Tinitingnan natin doon if may mga deficiency in terms of how they manage ‘yong team nila, kagaya ng mga naririnig natin na mag-isa lang ‘yong complainant o ‘yong offended party, that’s why nadaanan at nahikayat ng mga kasamahan niya na sumama (We are looking into possible deficiencies in how their team is managed, such as reports that the complainant or offended party was alone, which made it possible for her colleagues to approach and persuade her to join them),” Lagrante said.

The incident reportedly occurred on the night of 17 August, when two male police officers allegedly invited the patrolwoman, who was on duty at the time, to have coffee.

She was later reportedly molested inside a police mobile while they were along a jogging lane in Libis, Barangay Sto. Niño, at around 9:30 PM.

Administrative and criminal complaints for sexual assault and acts of lasciviousness have been filed against the two officers, a patrolman and a police staff sergeant, who have since been reassigned to the District Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit of the EPD.

“Rest assured that this will be taken care of. There will be an investigation — actually, it has already started,” said acting PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez in a separate media briefing.

Nartatez has emphasized that the PNP is treating the matter with urgency and gravity, vowing full accountability for those found to have committed wrongdoing or failed in their supervisory roles.