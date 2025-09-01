Marcos distributes financial aid to Aurora tourism workers

Baler, Aurora – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. distributed financial assistance to 1,197 tourism workers in Aurora under the Bayanihan sa Bukas na may Pag-asa sa Turismo (BBMT) program at the Provincial Capitol Grounds in Barangay Suklayin on Monday.

The ceremonial distribution of financial and training assistance aims to provide P11,250 per tourism worker affected by Typhoons Nika, Ofel, and Pepito.

President Marcos underscored that no Filipino family will be left behind during crises, emphasizing that care and protection are the rights of every citizen. During his visit to Aurora National High School, he was warmly greeted by students and local residents.

Nurses from the Human Resources for Health (HRH) of the National Health Workforce Support System (NHWSS) under the Provincial DOH Office of Aurora provided medical support, along with other government personnel assisting in the program.

The Provincial DOH Office, led by Dra. Lilia A. Pascua, deployed a Medical Assistance Team to ensure the health and safety of all participants during the event.