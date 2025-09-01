Man electrocuted at MisOr concert

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — What was supposed to be a night of music and celebration in Jasaan, Misamis Oriental (MisOr), turned tragic on Sunday after a 33-year-old man was killed and a woman injured in an electrocution incident during the town’s founding anniversary concert.

Police identified the fatality as Reymart Soo, a resident of Barangay Kimaya. Soo had been watching the show near the stage when he touched a metal post that was believed to have been hit by faulty electrical wiring. He collapsed instantly and was rushed to the Jasaan Community Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The cause of death was listed as cardiac arrest due to electrocution.

A woman standing nearby also suffered an electric shock while holding another post. She was quickly brought to the Northern Mindanao Medical Center, where she remains under treatment. Her identity has yet to be released.

The incident happened at the height of heavy rains during the town’s 67th founding anniversary celebration. Police are now investigating possible lapses on the part of the event organizers, particularly in the installation of electrical wiring that may have caused the accident.