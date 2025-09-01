Krispy Kreme brings back Holiday Biscoff line with a twist

Krispy Kreme Philippines is welcoming the start of the country’s famously long holiday season with the return of one of its most popular offerings — the Holiday Biscoff® Collection — now featuring a sweet new twist.

The festive collection, which brings together the comforting flavors of the iconic Lotus Biscoff® spread with Krispy Kreme’s signature doughnuts and beverages, returns with an all-new addition: the Biscoff® S’mores.

Holiday Biscoff® lineup

New! Biscoff® S’mores – A ring doughnut dipped in Biscoff® spread, drizzled with torched marshmallow fluff, and topped with dark chocolate and Biscoff® cookie bits.

Biscoff® Cheesecake – A fan-favorite ring doughnut filled with cheesecake kreme, dipped in Biscoff® spread, and topped with cheesecake powder and a Biscoff® cookie.

Biscoff® Glaze – A ring doughnut dipped in Lotus Biscoff® glaze and finished with a Lotus spread drizzle.

Biscoff® Latte – A rich espresso drink made with Biscoff® spread and creamy milk, topped with Biscoff® kreme and cookie crumbs.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Holiday Biscoff® Collection, this time with the exciting new Biscoff® S’mores,” said Ysabel Cruz, senior marketing manager of Krispy Kreme Philippines. “It’s the perfect sweet treat that combines the comfort of the season with the flavor everyone loves. This is the best way to kick off the sweet holiday season.”

Cruz added: “As the celebrations begin, there’s no better time to enjoy sweet treats that capture the spirit of Filipino festivities and the joy of coming together.”

The Holiday Biscoff® Collection is available for a limited time only, from Sept. 1 to Oct. 15, 2025. Doughnuts start at P70 and are available at all Krispy Kreme stores nationwide. The Biscoff® Latte, priced at P185, is available at select branches.