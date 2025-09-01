Klarisse de Guzman drops new single

Klarisse de Guzman makes a musical comeback with "Dito Ka Lang, Wag Kang Lalayo."

The power ballad captures the weariness and healing in one’s heart after finding a home in the person they love. It serves as Klarisse's first taste of her upcoming album under StarPop.

The new single was composed and produced by ABS-CBN Music creatives, content, and operations head Jonathan Manalo.

It follows Klarisse's three-track extended play FEELS, released last year, which features “Dito,” “Minamahal Pa Rin Kita” and “Bibitawan Ka.”

The Kapamilya singer is also gearing up for her The Big Night concert at the Araneta Coliseum on 26 September. Platinum and VIP tickets have sold out, while tickets for patron A (P3,000) patron B (P2,500), lower box (P1,800), upper box (P1,200), and general admission (P500) are still available on Ticketnet.