Kim Chiu comes home for The Alibi

For Kim Chiu, coming home to Cebu isn’t just a sentimental journey—it’s also the set of her newest romance-suspense series, The Alibi. The actress recently gave fans a glimpse into her life on location through behind-the-scenes photos with co-stars, crew, and close friends, capturing the warmth of being back where her story first began.

“Life lately. Been in Cebu for almost a month now, shooting for a new series coming very, very soon — The Alibi. Nothing feels like being home in your motherland, where so many memories live,” Kim wrote on Instagram, her words brimming with nostalgia.

Balancing Work and Life

Though she radiates joy in her updates, Kim was candid about the challenges she’s been facing. “The past weeks have been a tough juggle between work and personal life, but I’m beyond grateful for everyone who’s been there for me through it all. Taking it one day at a time, trusting that everything unfolds in His will,” she shared.

It’s a vulnerable admission from someone who has been in the public eye for nearly two decades, reminding fans that even seasoned stars navigate struggles behind the spotlight.

The Reunion Fans Have Been Waiting For

The Alibi reunites Kim with Paulo Avelino, reigniting the beloved KimPau pairing that captivated audiences in Linlang, the Philippine adaptation of What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, and the blockbuster hit My Love Will Make You Disappear.

Directed by FM Reyes and Jojo Saguin, and penned by Danica Domingo, the series is produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, the same powerhouse team behind some of Kim and Paulo’s most successful projects. With its mix of romance and suspense, The Alibi is set to become another must-watch drama that puts the duo’s undeniable chemistry front and center.

A Bold New Look

When Dreamscape unveiled the project in June, Kim surprised fans with a striking transformation. In a short clip, she was seen nervously preparing to chop off her trademark long locks, joking, “Goodbye long hair, see you again! I’m already tearing up and we’re only removing my earrings.”

The moment marked more than just a haircut—it was a statement of growth and reinvention. “After 19 years… Welcome to the young and beautiful you. Oh my gosh,” she exclaimed, thrilled with her short, curly new hairstyle that has since become the talk of her fandom.

Coming Full Circle

From her roots in Cebu to her rise as one of the country’s most bankable stars, Kim’s journey continues to evolve. With The Alibi, she steps into another challenging role, reuniting with Paulo Avelino and embracing a look that symbolizes change and fearlessness.