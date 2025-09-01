Jaraula starts title defense

BACOLOD CITY — Reymon Jaraula steps onto the first tee of Bacolod Golf and Country Club in Binitin, Murcia here on Tuesday not just with cautious optimism, but with confidence — borne not from current form, but from the vivid memory of a hard-earned victory on this very course last year.

That triumph — secured by a clutch one-stroke margin over Angelo Que in the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge — was powered by a blistering third-round 63 and a birdie blitz early in the final round.

Jaraula’s nerves held steady through Que’s late charge, cementing what was only the third win of his professional career spanning over a decade.

Now, as the ICTSI tour returns to the tight, testy par-70 Binitin layout for the fifth leg of the Philippine Golf Tour season, Jaraula returns from a brief break, having skipped the Caliraya Springs stop after a string of steady but unspectacular finishes — tied for 11th at Pradera Verde, joint 19th at Eagle Ridge, and a promising fourth at Forest Hills.

Despite the modest recent form, the Bukidnon native remains upbeat, familiar with the nuances of a course that rewards precision over power. Binitin’s relatively short yardage is misleading — it’s a cerebral test that demands disciplined course management and a razor-sharp short game.

Indeed, the competition has only intensified.

Keanu Jahns, fresh from a dominant win at Caliraya Springs where he outgunned Que in a final-round shootout, is eager to become the second back-to-back winner of the season. The long-hitting Jahns, however, is shifting gears to a more conservative strategy, acknowledging the narrow corridors and exacting demands of Binitin.

Then there's Que, the undisputed frontrunner of the season so far. The former Philippine Open champion and three-time Asian Tour winner has been in vintage form – claiming the first two legs at Pradera Verde and Eagle Ridge, tying for second at Forest Hills, and finishing solo runner-up to Jahns at Caliraya. Having just returned from the Asian Tour’s Indonesia stop, Que enters this week arguably as the most in-form and battle-ready contender in the field.

Dutchman Guido van der Valk, who snapped a lengthy title drought with a win at Forest Hills, is another player to watch. Known for his control and consistency rather than power, van der Valk’s game aligns perfectly with Binitin’s demands.

Tony Lascuña, a four-time Order of Merit winner, remains dangerous and hungry to return to the winner’s circle, while contenders like Jhonnel Ababa, Rupert Zaragosa, Fidel Concepcion, Zanieboy Gialon, Michael Bibat, Jay Bayron and the returning Clyde Mondilla deepen the talent pool.