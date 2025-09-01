Jakarta an omen

Filipinos’ built-in tolerance and patience for anything, apparently as a result of being subjugated by different colonial masters for an extended period, was recently contrasted with that of Indonesians, whose country has been rocked by violent clashes over economic issues and the excesses of its lawmakers.

The death of a delivery rider who was run over by a paramilitary truck was the spark that lit the fuse of the widespread protests in the neighboring country.

Protesters rallied outside the Indonesian Parliament on Monday, angry about the lavish benefits for lawmakers that included a monthly allowance of about P150,000, 10 times the daily minimum wage, for each of the 580 representatives.

Compare that with the billions of pesos pilfered over the years by Filipino elected officials. The possible overflow of anger should caution the Philippine leadership, as the political cauldron is percolating.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s decision to replace Manuel Bonoan with Vince Dizon at the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) was a pivotal move to ease the building tension, but much more needs to be done.

In both countries, public outrage has built up over abuses by the legislative branch, where lawmakers are perceived as prioritizing personal gain amid economic hardship.

The difference, however, is that while unrest is erupting all over Indonesia, Filipinos have been subdued, taking more to social media than the streets.

In the Philippines, the magnitude of abuse is far worse than the monthly perks of Indonesian politicians.

The people’s tolerance, however, is being challenged, particularly by the worsening poverty compounded by weather calamities that inundate parts of the country even without a typhoon.

The likely spark for discontent on a scale approaching that in Indonesia would be the senators and congressmen who colluded in the bicameral conference committee to insert P142.7 billion in the 2025 national budget for anomalous projects, many located in their home provinces.

Instead of taking to the streets, Filipinos vent their discontent in online comments, which the Palace wisely heeded in removing Bonoan, who clung to his post like a leech despite the public outrage he had caused by deflecting rather than admitting blame in the DPWH mess.

The congressional probes into rampant flooding and the shoddy projects worth billions in the annual budget are doing little good, as blame is being shifted to contractors and DPWH operators who, in reality, merely follow orders from lawmakers who insert lucrative projects into the budget.

The beleaguered daughter of a flood project contractor had reason to say that her family owed nothing to the Filipino people since it was the unholy ties between the corrupt members of Congress and the private builders that enriched her family.

Such a misconception of privilege is prevalent among legislators who have taken liberties with the yearly allocation of funds, which come from the blood and sweat of Filipinos.

There’s a tipping point for the forbearance that Filipinos are known for, and the leadership must act to head off the discontent and prevent it from escalating into public unrest that some evil factions are trying to fan.