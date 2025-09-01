Television personality IC Mendoza is a proud nepo baby.

"I am such a nepotism baby: as apo ni Inday, anak ni Dolly, pamangkin ni Letty," he wrote on Facebook.

He clarified that he neither inherited luxury cars, bags or money from them.

"What was passed down to me was far more valuable: a good name, a strong reputation, and the legacy that my family built and protected in our industry," he said.

IC used that as a foundation, "not as a shortcut," but as a stepping stone to carve his own path.

"Yes, advantage talaga siya, but I've always tried to use it for good. It's a form of social capital that can't be bought, only earned and nurtured."

Now that he has built something of his own, IC makes it a point to give back, to open doors and to help others rise, too.

"And 'yan ang pamana na never makurakot at mananakaw. So yes po. Proud to be nepo baby!"