Hontiveros urges DPWH to implement 'one-strike' policy for contractors

Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros on Monday, 1 September, called on the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to implement a "one-strike" policy or blacklisting of erring contractors.

During the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing, Hontiveros said the DPWH must immediately blacklist contractors found guilty of negligence, fraud, or corruption.

"That means one-strike ban, zero-tolerance policy. That means immediately dismiss the contractor who is proven to be negligent or corrupt," the senator explained.

"Because until now, of the 15 contractors named by the President, none of them is on the blacklist," she added.

DPWH Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral said newly-minted DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon will likely support the one-strike policy.

"I believe, [the DPWH] will support the one-strike policy, considering the events currently happening," Cabral added.

Meanwhile, Bureau of Internal Revenue Deputy Commissioner Larry Barcelo disclosed that all 15 contractors revealed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in August that cornered the majority of flood control projects across the country will be subjected to the investigation of the agency.

"There were companies that were already issued LOA [letter of authority], and there are still those that have not yet been served, and this will be served," Barcelo said.

Upon receiving LOAs, the firms are required to submit documents for investigation within five to 15 days.