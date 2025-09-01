Go joins Isulan’s 68th founding anniversary, 12th Hamungaya Festival

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, also known as Mr. Malasakit, joined the people of Isulan in celebrating the town’s 68th Founding Anniversary and the 12th Hamungaya Festival on Saturday, 30 August.

Go described the occasion as a celebration of history, culture, and progress. “The Hamungaya Festival is not only a showcase of vibrant traditions and talents of the Isulanons, but also a thanksgiving for the bountiful harvest made possible by the hard work and resilience of our farmers,” he said.

The senator highlighted agriculture as the backbone of Sultan Kudarat’s economy, noting that the term Hamungaya comes from the Hiligaynon word for “bountiful.” He assured local farmers of his continued support through legislative measures aimed at strengthening the sector. Among the bills he filed are Senate Bill No. 673, which seeks full crop insurance coverage for agrarian reform beneficiaries; SBN 680, mandating post-harvest facilities in every agricultural municipality; and SBN 681, institutionalizing a fertilizer subsidy program, if enacted into law.

He also filed SBN 1284, which aims to strengthen the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) to provide more efficient services and encourage private sector participation in agricultural insurance. Go emphasized that ensuring farmers’ welfare is essential for food security and sustaining local development.

Aside from honoring the farming community, Go lauded Isulan’s rich cultural heritage, saying its people are blessed not only with abundant harvests but also with talent, artistry, and unity. He encouraged residents to continue nurturing the values of kasipagan, malasakit, and gratitude, which he described as the community’s true wealth.

Key provincial officials joined the celebration, including Governor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu, Vice Governor Datu Prince Raden Sakaluran, Mayor Princess Rihan Sakaluran, Vice Mayor Atty. Arnold Armada, and board members. Municipal mayors from across Sultan Kudarat were also present.

In closing, Go extended his congratulations to all Isulanons, saying: “May the Hamungaya Festival continue to inspire us to work harder, care for one another, and remain grateful for the blessings we receive. Together, let us build a stronger, healthier, and more prosperous future for Isulan and the whole of Sultan Kudarat.”

He added a personal reflection linking his principles to his public service: “Ako ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po ‘yan sa Diyos. Maraming salamat po. Mahal na mahal ko po kayong lahat. Maraming salamat.”