Go honors Isulan’s harvest, heritage

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, also known as Mr. Malasakit, joined the people of Isulan in celebrating the town’s 68th founding anniversary and the 12th Hamungaya Festival on Saturday.

Go expressed his honor in participating in the occasion, calling it a celebration of history, culture and progress. “The Hamungaya Festival is not only a showcase of the vibrant traditions and talents of the Isulanons, but also a thanksgiving for the bountiful harvest made possible by the hard work and resilience of our farmers,” he said.

The senator emphasized the importance of agriculture as the backbone of Sultan Kudarat’s economy, noting that the term Hamungaya comes from the Hiligaynon word for “bountiful.” He assured local farmers of his continued support through legislative measures aimed at strengthening the agriculture sector. Among the bills he filed are Senate Bill No. 673, which provides full crop insurance coverage for agrarian reform beneficiaries; SBN 680, which mandates post-harvest facilities in every agricultural municipality; SBN 681, which institutionalizes a fertilizer subsidy program; and SBN 1284, which strengthens the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation to improve services and encourage private sector participation in agricultural insurance. “Ensuring the welfare of our farmers is essential for food security and sustaining local development,” Go said.

Aside from honoring the farming community, Go lauded Isulan’s rich cultural heritage. “The people of Isulan are not only blessed with abundant harvests, but also with talent, artistry and unity. Let us continue nurturing the values of hard work, compassion and gratitude — these are the true wealth of the community,” he added.

Key provincial officials joined the celebration, including Governor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu, Vice Governor Datu Prince Raden Sakaluran, Mayor Princess Rihan Sakaluran, Vice Mayor Atty. Arnold Armada and board members. Municipal mayors from across Sultan Kudarat were also present.