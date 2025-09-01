Gilas Youth escape Indonesia

Gilas Pilipinas Youth survived a late scare from Indonesia after a 65-60 victory in FIBA U16 Asia Cup at the MBank Arena on Monday.

Ethank Tan-Chi scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds as the Philippines boosted ots chances in making it to the playoff round.

Gilas Youth is holding a 63-57 lead with 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter when Galih Putra Kharisma converted an and-1 play to cut the lead to three.

Prince Cariño gave Gilas Youth some breathing room after scoring a putback with eight ticks left to help ice the game.

Luisito Joel Pascual scored 11 points and five assists for Gilas Youth while Andwele Cabañero had 10 points.

Miracle Christiano had a double-double game of 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Indonesians.

The Philippines will face New Zealand on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. (Manila time)at the Buyant Ukhaa Sport Complex in Ulaanbaatar.