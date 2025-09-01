GCash expands global cash-in via Western Union

Ayala-backed GCash has expanded its global cash-in feature through a partnership with Western Union, allowing Filipinos overseas to send money directly to their mobile e-wallets.

The company said Monday that the tie-up allows Filipinos to transfer funds to GCash wallets through the Western Union app, website, or its vast retail network.

Transactions are credited instantly and can be used for essentials such as groceries, bills, shopping, savings, insurance, or investments, with a limit of up to P500,000 per transaction.

“At GCash, we remain committed to driving financial empowerment for all Filipinos, wherever they are in the world,” GCash International general manager Paul Albano said. “This collaboration with Western Union enables fast, secure, and reliable remittances, ensuring that the hard-earned money of OFWs reaches their families swiftly and safely.”

Albano noted that although digital adoption is growing, many remittances are still coursed through over-the-counter channels.

He said the partnership provides a digital-first alternative that enables OFWs and their families to manage money more efficiently, securely, and on their own terms.

Meanwhile, Western Union said the tie-up strengthens its digital services in the Philippines.

“Our partnership with GCash, one of the Philippines’ most respected financial services brands, enables us to stay true to our purpose of serving the aspiring populations of the world with accessible, easy-to-use services, particularly in the digital space,” Gregory Laurent, regional vice president for the Philippines, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific Islands, said.

“It is yet another mark of the importance we place on the Philippines and consumers in the country, as well as the Filipino diaspora abroad.”

Local GCash users currently have access to over 339,000 cash-in and cash-out outlets, 5.2 million QR-accepting merchants, and more than 520 partner brands on its GLife platform.

Latest data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas showed that personal remittances from overseas Filipinos reached $38 billion in 2024, an all-time high and accounted for over 8 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.