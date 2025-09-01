GAMBLING ON TAXPAYER TIME? Ex-DPWH official admits leaving work early to go to casinos

A former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) official in Bulacan admitted to leaving work early to go to a casino with fellow district engineers.

Senate Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito grilled former DPWH Bulacan First District Engineering Office official Henry Alcantara, who admitted his ‘negligence’ in approving anomalous flood control projects and confessed to entering casinos despite being a government official.

During the interpellation at the motu proprio inquiry in aid of legislation of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, Alcantara confessed his lapses in signing documents related to ghost projects in Bulacan.

"There are projects that were paid for without my knowledge. I trusted my subordinates that the documents were all signed. But in the end, it was me, I admit there was negligence on my part," Alcantara said.

Ejercito also raised the alleged extravagant lifestyle of Alcantara and his successors, district engineers Brice Hernandez and JP Mendoza, citing reports of their luxury possessions, irregular work hours, and frequent visits to casinos.

“How can a District Engineer afford that kind of lifestyle? Reports were saying that they see you wearing a Patek Philippe watch or going to work riding a Ferrari," Ejercito quizzed Alcantara.

The senator also cited information that Alcantara usually reports for work at 10:00 AM and leaves early at 2:00 PM, allegedly heading straight to casinos and placing million-peso bets.

"I admit I do go to the casino, Your Honor. Sometimes with Hernandez and Mendoza, sometimes not. About two to three times a month," Alcantara said.

Ejercito called on authorities to secure CCTV footage of the officials’ alleged regular visits to casinos, stressing that the practice must be investigated further.

Ejercito also sought the arrest of Hernandez and Mendoza after they failed to attend the Senate hearing.

The senator also vowed to pursue accountability over the ghost flood control projects in Bulacan and Mindoro, and to ensure that erring officials face the full force of the law.

Lost P300M in casino gambling?

Meanwhile, according to Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, at least two DPWH officials in Bulacan squandered over P300 million each in casino gambling.

Lacson said the two officials used fictitious names to hide their true identities, but disclosed that one is a district engineer and another is a minor functionary.

"So you can just imagine the enormity of the corruption that is going on. This is only in Bulacan," he added.

Lacson said he got hold of the aliases they used, so authorities can identify them or get the records of their winnings and losses.

Lacson noted a memorandum circular issued in 2016 explicitly prohibits government officials from gambling in casinos. He added Article 178 of the Revised Penal Code criminalizes the public use of a fictitious name to conceal a crime.

Also, Republic Act 6713, the Code of Conduct for government officials, provides up to five years' imprisonment, a fine of up to P5,000, and possible perpetual disqualification from government service.

Lacson noted as well the syndicate-like activities of DPWH officials, like those in the Bulacan first engineering district, including the "borrowing" of contractors' licenses to implement projects.

He also cited information reaching him that Hernandez and his company resorted to forging the signatures of the inspection team.

"So there was no inspection but there are the signatures of officials who were paid. So this is how bad and greedy they have gotten. Instead of a substandard project, they did not implement it at all, just so the entire budget for the project would go to their casino gambling," he said in Filipino.

Because of this, Lacson suggested it may be a good idea to pursue legislation penalizing the lending and borrowing of licenses with heavy fines and even imprisonment.