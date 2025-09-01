Flood control fiasco, PBBM’s litmus test

A month has passed since President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. passionately voiced his frustration with various government flood control project contractors, emphatically stating, “MAHIYA NAMAN KAYO!”

Since then, the Chief Executive shared an initial review that revealed that an astounding P100 billion — equivalent to 20 percent — worth of all flood control projects over the past three years were undertaken by just 15 contractors from a pool of 2,409 accredited by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). The revelation raised questions about whether the contractors were chosen based on their performance or their ability to curry favor with the decision-makers.

The initial report, along with complaints submitted to sumbongsapangulo.ph — a platform for Filipinos to report questionable flood control projects — prompted the President to inspect some projects. The inspections revealed substandard flood control works located in Benguet, Bulacan, Iloilo and Marikina that failed significantly to fulfill their intended purpose. To date, 11 flood control projects have been inspected by the President.

During the inspections, crucial evidence was gathered, prompting the President to commit to file appropriate charges against the contractors responsible for the 11 flood control projects, regardless of their political ties and alliances. This decision underscores his commitment to addressing the severe flooding that Filipinos face each year.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) says that approximately 20 typhoons enter the Philippine area of responsibility annually between July and October. Of these, eight to nine typically make landfall. The weather bureau has cautioned that this season may be especially intense, as there is a possibility of a La Niña developing towards the year-end.

Year after year, DPWH officials are called before legislators to answer for the persistent floods. Yet again, senators and congressmen are rigorously questioning these officials and contractors, driven by a determination to pursue accountability and enact meaningful legislation — but the floods persist despite these legislative inquiries.

With a quarter of a trillion allocated to DPWH flood management programs this year, one can only speculate how much of that would be lost to corruption. Past projects often failed to achieve their intended goals, as vulnerable communities continue to be submerged during heavy monsoon rains, not to mention tropical storms.

If flood management projects were implemented correctly, the government could allocate resources to other programs — such as infrastructure, social services, and food security — ensuring that every Juan gets his due.

The government, as a POLL STARTER, may want to reconsider its approach to flood management by designating them as projects of national significance. This would involve assigning full responsibility to the executive branch, rather than having some projects managed by Congress. Such a shift would allow the Senate and the House to implement the necessary checks and balances, ensuring that project implementers are held accountable for every success and any disaster.

The President’s outburst resonated with every Filipino, especially those who fall ill after navigating through floodwaters or whose homes stay submerged for days. It served as a wake-up call for all citizens to take responsibility. It starts with proper trash disposal to keep waterways unclogged and includes reporting any questionable flood management projects.