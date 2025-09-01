First Gen empowers youth on energy push

Clean energy provider First Gen Corp. has organized a summit aimed at equipping youth leaders with the knowledge and skills necessary to address climate- and energy-related issues in their communities.

The conference, dubbed “Youth for Climate and Energy Leadership Summit (YCELS)” and held separately in Batangas City and Pantabangan town in Nueva Ecija, gathered 62 youth leaders from public schools and organizations in selected communities hosting power plants affiliated with First Gen.

During the gathering, resource speakers and experts from First Gen and partner organizations shared their knowledge with the youth leaders about climate systems, renewable energy, community problem-solving and other relevant topics.

YCELS included these topics to help hone the skills of the youth leaders as community leaders by expanding their knowledge about the environment and turning this knowledge into workable climate solutions.

The YCELS, which forms part of First Gen’s “Create for the Climate” flagship environmental program, likewise included practical, hands-on workshops on community visioning, root cause analysis, and climate action project development.

Through the workshops, the youth leaders developed proposals that addressed real-world issues in their schools and communities.